Plassmeyer (undisclosed) has turned in a 1.32 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 13.2 innings in three appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley since being reinstated from the affiliate's 60-day injured list Aug. 27.

Plassmeyer had been sidelined since late May with the unspecified injury before reporting to High-A Jersey Shore in early August for a three-start rehab assignment and then rejoining the Lehigh Valley rotation. Though he's turned in strong results since being activated from the IL, Plassmeyer doesn't possess a spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster and may not be in the mix for a late-season promotion to the big-league bullpen.