The Phillies reassigned Ynoa to their minor-league camp Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Ynoa was dismissed from the competition for a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen after he was blasted for four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings across his first six Grapefruit League appearances. He's expected to begin the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
