Abel was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against Minnesota due to an illness, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Abel struck out two batters in a scoreless inning during his first appearance of the spring, but his second outing will have to wait until he recovers from his illness. Abel logged a 4.13 ERA and 1.26 across 113.1 minor-league innings last season and reached Triple-A for the first time at the very end of the year. The 22-year-old right-hander will likely return to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the new season.