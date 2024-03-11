Abel (illness) struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings of relief in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

Making just his second appearance of the spring and pitching for the first time since Feb. 25 after an illness cost him some time, Abel was dominant in his return. In addition to recording a pair of punchouts, Abel retired the other three batters he faced via groundouts. The 22-year-old may have earned himself a longer stay in big-league camp on the heels of Monday's strong outing, but he's still most likely being ticketed for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley rotation to begin the season.