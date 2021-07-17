Abel was pulled in the fourth inning of his start Thursday for Low-A Clearwater with an apparent injury, Jim Peyton of PhuturePhillies.com reports.

The young righty had been cruising through three shutout innings with five strikeouts and five baserunners allowed, but after hitting his second batter of the night, he was visited on the mound by a trainer and coach and was pulled from the contest after 68 pitches. Abel didn't appear to be favoring his shoulder or arm, with Peyton speculating that the 19-year-old may have instead experienced some back spasms. Abel will likely be evaluated over the next few days before the Phillies determine whether he's fit to make his next start with Clearwater.