Abel will attend the Phillies' big-league camp this spring.
The 2020 first-round pick remains an interesting prospect, but he's been passed within his own organization by 2021 first-rounder Andrew Painter, who's moved into the conversation for top pitching prospect in the game. Painter appears to have a legitimate shot to break camp in the majors, but Abel isn't at that stage yet. That's not an insult to Abel, who's just 21 years old and has yet to reach Triple-A. He owns a 27.6 percent strikeout rate in 23 professional starts, but he'll need to trim his 10.6 percent walk rate to take the next step. If a 2023 major-league debut is in the cards, it will probably happen late in the year.