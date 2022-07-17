Abel has a 5.28 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB across his last five starts (29 innings) for High-A Jersey Shore.

Though he turned in a six-inning quality start with seven strikeouts in his final start prior to the All-Star break, it's been a rough go for Abel lately overall. His control sometimes abandons him, and that's often led to meatballs over the plate that have been crushed. While Abel has the size and the raw stuff to be an excellent major-league starter one day, it's getting to be a little concerning that he hasn't been able to deliver sustained success in the minors yet. Of course, he's still 20 years old with plenty of time to get on track.