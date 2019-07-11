Moniak (hamstring) returned from the 7-day injured list with Double-A Reading on Thursday, Mike Drago of the Reading Eagle reports.

Moniak hasn't played since the end of June due to a strained hamstring. He'd shown significantly improved performance prior to suffering the injury, though his .266/.324/.437 line still isn't necessarily what one would expect from the first-overall pick in the 2016 draft.

