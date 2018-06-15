Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Back in action
Moniak (illness) returned to the lineup for High-A Clearwater on Thursday, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
An unspecified illness cost Moniak a week, but the 2016 first overall pick returned for Clearwater's final game before the Florida State League All-Star break. The overall numbers for Moniak are ugly and his dynasty-league stock has taken a significant hit, but he has picked it up of late, slashing .345/.361/.500 with a homer and a couple steals in his last 15 games.
