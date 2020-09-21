Moniak was recalled by the Phillies on Monday.
Moniak appeared in the first five games of his big-league career last week and didn't do much at the plate, going 1-for-9 with three walks. He was optioned Sunday but returns one day later with Heath Hembree landing on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Moniak will likely spend most of his time on the bench while he remains with the team.
