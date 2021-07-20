Moniak was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Moniak will rejoin the big-league club for the first time since early May. The 23-year-old is unlikely to see much action given the Phillies have plenty of outfield depth currently on the roster.
