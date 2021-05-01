Moniak was recalled from the Phillies' alternate training site Saturday.
The Phillies want Moniak to be getting regular at-bats this season and intended for him to open the year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but they've already had to call him up twice. This time, he'll be replacing Roman Quinn, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Moniak went just 3-for-25 at the plate during his previous stint with the team and looks to be behind Odubel Herrera this time around.
