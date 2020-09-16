Moniak is expected to be called up from the Phillies' alternate training site prior to Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick hasn't quite lived up to his draft pedigree since entering the professional ranks, but his .252/.303/.439 slash line over 119 games in the Eastern League last season at least amounted to a step forward at the plate for the 22-year-old. Even so, Moniak probably isn't big-league ready at this point, but the Phillies are in need of reinforcement in the outfield after Kyle Garlick (oblique) went down with an injury in Tuesday's win over the Mets. If Moniak does in fact receive a promotion, look for him to serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the club in the short term.