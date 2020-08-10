Moniak has been sidelined at the Phillies' alternate training site since late July with a knee injury, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft isn't a serious candidate to join the Phillies' 28-man active roster this season, but the knee injury will nonetheless rob him of some important developmental time in simulated games at Lehigh Valley. Moniak has since moved to the Phillies' spring training facility in Clearwater to receive treatment for the injury, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to Lehigh Valley for workouts. Moniak spent the 2019 campaign with Double-A Reading, slashing .252/.303/.439 with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases across 503 plate appearances.