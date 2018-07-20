Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Finally showing plate discipline
Moniak has seven walks in his last 11 games for High-A Clearwater, hitting a strong .282/.404/.564 overall.
Moniak walked just five times in his first 66 games, so even after his recent display of plate discipline his walk rate still sits at an anemic 3.9 percent. The 20-year-old has looked overmatched all season by a surprisingly aggressive assignment to High-A, hitting just .244/.276/.338 in 77 games. He'll need to continue his hot streak for quite some time to justify the assignment and begin to live up to the potential which saw him drafted first overall back in 2016.
