Moniak went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a strikeout during Wednesday's 6-5 win over San Francisco.
The 22-year-old received the start in center field Wednesday, and he went deep for the first time in his career with a three-run shot off Anthony DeSclafani during the second inning. Moniak is 2-for-18 with 18 strikeouts this season and has started five of the past six games in center field with Adam Haseley (personal) on the restricted list for an undetermined period.
