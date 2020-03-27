Play

Moniak hit .353/.500/.588 in his 22 Grapefruit League appearances.

Perhaps most impressive for Moniak were his five walks, as he's yet to record a walk rate higher than 6.5 percent at any minor-league stop thus far. The 21-year-old's prospect pedigree isn't nearly what it was when he was drafted first overall back in 2016, but his 115 wRC+ for Double-A Reading suggested that he's finally turning a corner. He'll presumably head to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to open this season but could make his big-league debut before the end of the campaign if his progress continues.

