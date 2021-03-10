Moniak has done everything he can to stake his claim for the Phillies' starting center field job so far this spring, going 5-for-10 at the plate with four extra-base hits and two homers, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The competition for the job thinned out somewhat last week after Adam Haseley was diagnosed with a groin strain that's expected to sideline him for Opening Day. Moniak has a shaky track record at best, though that's true of fellow contestants Roman Quinn, Scott Kingery and Odubel Herrera as well. The Phillies don't want to harm Moniak's development by stashing him on the bench, but with the Triple-A season delayed until May they could decide that the best place for him to develop is on the big-league roster. If he remains hot throughout spring, it's possible he earns the chance to prove himself in April and gets sent down for his first taste of Triple-A action at the end of the month if he doesn't prove to be ready. Moniak's minor-league numbers don't indicate he'll be a great fantasy option if he does win a job, but he was the first-overall pick back in 2016 and is still just 22 years old, so it's far too early to write him off entirely.