The Phillies added Moniak (knee) to their 60-man roster pool Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Moniak's addition to the pool is an indication that he's moved past the knee injury that he suffered in late July. The 22-year-old had been conducting his rehab at the Phillies' spring training site in Clearwater, Fla. since suffering the injury, but he'll now be allowed to return to the organization's alternate training site in Lehigh Valley. Barring a number of personnel losses to the Philadelphia outfield, Moniak isn't expected to receive a big-league callup in 2020.
