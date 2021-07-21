site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jul 21, 2021
Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Moniak was called up Tuesday, but he didn't appear in the
Phillies' game against the Yankees. He'll now head back to the minors after right-hander Spencer Howard was recalled to provide length out of the bullpen.
