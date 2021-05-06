Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Moniak was called up by Philadelphia on Wednesday but failed to record an at-bat during his most recent stint on the major-league roster. He'll return to the minors since Jean Segura (quadriceps) will be reinstated from the injured list Friday.
