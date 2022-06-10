Moniak is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Arizona.
Moniak and Odubel Herrera have alternated starts in center field over the past five games, and that trend will continue Friday after Moniak went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored during Thursday's win at Milwaukee.
