Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Out with strained hamstring
Moniak was placed on the minor-league injured list at Double-A Reading with a hamstring strain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the injury is not yet clear. The 21-year-old still doesn't look like a player who deserved to have been picked first overall back in 2016, but he's finally showing some signs of life as a prospect. His .266/.324/.437 slash line is good for a 121 wRC+, the first time he's been above 100 in that category since 2016. The Phillies have handled his development slowly and methodically, never promoting him in the middle of a season, so it's unlikely he has a chance to debut this season even if he returns from his injury soon and continues his solid performance
