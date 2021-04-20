Moniak will start in center field and bat seventh Tuesday against the Giants.
Making his third start in as many days against a right-handed pitcher, Moniak has seemingly supplanted Roman Quinn as the Phillies' top option in center field while Adam Haseley (personal) is on the restricted list. Considering that Moniak has gone hitless with eight strikeouts over his first 12 at-bats this season, he may need a strong showing at the plate Tuesday to ensure he sticks atop the depth chart. Quinn (.284 OPS) hasn't done much with his opportunities this season either, so it may not be long before the Phillies call up Odubel Herrera from the alternate site and give him a spin in center field.
More News
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Set for season debut•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Recalled by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Making case for starts in center•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Part of center field competition•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Returns to alternate site•