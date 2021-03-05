Moniak went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs Thursday against the Yankees.
Moniak impressed with the bat Thursday smacking solo home runs in both the sixth and seventh inning. That prompted manager Joe Girardi to suggest that Moniak remains in the mix for the starting center field job, according to Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer. In order to secure regular playing, Moniak will have to overcome a largely underwhelming professional track record to this point, as he's hit .256/.302/.390 across four seasons in the minors.
