Moniak was recalled by the Phillies on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Moniak will be added to the major-league roster as part of a shuffle after Roman Quinn (finger) and Matt Joyce (calf) were placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Moniak hit .120 with a home run and three RBI across nine major-league games earlier this season.
