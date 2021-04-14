Moniak was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Moniak was sent to minor-league camp in late March, but he'll rejoin the major-league club after Adam Haseley (personal) was placed on the restricted list. Moniak should serve in a depth role in the outfield with Haseley away from the team indefinitely. Moniak appeared in eight major-league games last year and hit .214 with three runs and six strikeouts in 14 at-bats. Roman Quinn should take over in center field while Haseley is sidelined.
