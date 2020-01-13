Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Receives big-league camp invite
Moniak was invited to the Phillies' major-league spring training Monday.
Moniak's development slowed slightly in 2019 after he missed several weeks with a strained hamstring, but he still managed to show some signs of improvement last season. The 21-year-old hit a career-high 11 home runs with 15 stolen bases over 119 games in his first year with Double-A Reading, but his batting average dropped 18 points to .252. That's not necessarily what would be expected from a former first overall pick, but he'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff in the spring and could make his debut sometime in 2020 if he can refine his overall performance.
