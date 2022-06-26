Moniak was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
The 24-year-old will take the roster spot of Bryce Harper, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left thumb. Moniak has a .410 OPS in nine games this season but could see some more playing time with Harper sidelined for the foreseeable future.
