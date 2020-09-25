Moniak was optioned to the alternate training site Friday.
Moniak has served as outfield depth for the Phillies over the past week-plus but will return to the alternate training site ahead of the final series of the regular season. The 22-year-old is 3-for-14 with four walks and six strikeouts in his first 18 major-league plate appearances.
