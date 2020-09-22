Moniak went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored Monday against the Nationals.
Moniak reached base in the fifth inning on a walk, and he would later score Philadelphia's only run on a balk. The 22-year-old is now 2-for-12 with four walks and three runs scored through the first six major-league games of his career. He should continue to serve as outfield depth for the Phillies as the regular season winds down.
