The Phillies optioned Moniak to their alternate training site Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old outfielder was up with the big club for just one day while the Phillies stashed Roman Quinn on the COVID-19 injured list for a brief spell. Moniak will likely head to the Phillies' affiliate in Lehigh Valley when the Triple-A season begins Tuesday.
