The Phillies optioned Moniak to their alternate training site Sunday.
Moniak appeared in five games during his first big-league callup period, going 1-for-9 with three walks and two runs scored. In a corresponding move, the Phillies called up right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina, who will start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays in his MLB debut.
