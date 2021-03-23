Moniak was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Moniak hit the ball well this spring, going 6-for-22 at the plate with five extra-base hits, but it won't be enough to earn him an Opening Day roster spot. Adam Haseley's return from a groin injury pushes Moniak further down the depth chart, though none of the names ahead of him (Haseley, Scott Kingery, Roman Quinn and potentially Odubel Herrera) are anything close to stars, so there's a chance he's back up to claim the job at some point this season.
