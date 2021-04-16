Moniak will bat eighth and play center field Friday against the Cardinals.
With Adam Haseley sidelined indefinitely for personal reasons, Moniak could be set for a run of games in center. Roman Quinn should still see his fair share of action, but a player with a career .650 OPS over parts of five seasons shouldn't be too much of an obstacle for the 2016 first-overall pick. Plenty of shine has fallen off Moniak since his draft day following some mediocre minor-league performances, but he showed signs of life at the Double-A level in 2019, posting a 115 wRC+ while homering 11 times and stealing 15 bases. Expectations should remain modest for the 22-year-old for now, especially compared to what one might expect from most top draft picks, but it's certainly possible he's at least a deep-league contributor if he sees regular starts in center field.
