Moniak will open the year with High-A Clearwater, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

It wouldn't have been surprising to see a 19-year-old repeat Low-A after posting the numbers Moniak did last season. The former first-overall pick hit just .236/.284/.341 with five home runs in 509 plate appearances for Lakewood. Nevertheless, Moniak received a promotion and will split time in center field with 2017 first-round pick Adam Haseley while also playing the outfield corners. Moniak was thought to be a potential four-tool star, above-average everywhere except power and with a potentially elite tool. That evaluation of his hit tool appears to be inaccurate now, and he may turn out to be a fourth outfielder at best. A bounceback season could send Moniak shooting back up prospect lists, though another season of struggles at the plate could see him lose prospect status entirely.