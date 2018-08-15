Moniak has hit a strong .319/.382/.531 over his last 30 games for High-A Clearwater.

Over that stretch, the young outfielder has walked 9.9 percent of the time while posting a 14.5 percent strikeout rate, significant improvement after he walked just 5.5 percent of the time last season while striking out at a 21.4 percent clip. Moniak's awful start to the season means his overall line is still poor (.266/.301/.380), and he's homered just four times in 101 games, but he's finally starting to tap into some of the potential that saw him drafted first overall back in 2016. He still has a very long way to go in order to live up his draft position, but he's at least no longer looking like a total non-prospect.

