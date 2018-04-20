Moniak recorded three base hits in five plate appearances Thursday for High-A Clearwater in the affiliate's 10-3 loss to Charlotte.

It was the first multi-hit effort of the season for Moniak, but those holding the 2016 No. 1 overall pick in dynasty settings shouldn't view the performance as a breakthrough outing. Per Vincent Lara-Cinisomo of MiLB.com, only one of Moniak's three knocks was a line-drive hit, underscoring the lack of power the 19-year-old has shown to this point in his professional career. Only two of Moniak's 11 hits this season have gone for extra bases, limiting the outfielder to a weak .464 OPS. That mark is actually 161 points worse than the OPS that Moniak posted for Low-A Lakewood in 2017, when he finished with an 80 wRC+.