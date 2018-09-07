Moniak's second-half improvements can be traced to a change in approach, Ben Harris of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

After posting a .592 OPS in his first 54 games of the season, the 2016 first-overall pick put up a much more respectable .774 OPS over his final 59 games. several factors contributed to his improvement. He tripled his walk rate up to around seven percent while cutting his strikeout rate from 27 percent to 18 percent. His combined fly ball and line drive rate, which sat below 35 percent for the first three months of the season, was up to 42 percent in August. He also began pulling the ball more often. That combination of changes -- a better eye and a shift towards pulling the ball in the air -- is one that commonly sticks and improves a player's profile, so it could be the shift needed to unlock the potential that had seemed lost in Moniak and put him back on the map as a legitimate prospect.