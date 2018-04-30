Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Struggles continue at High-A
Moniak is struggling again through his first month for High-A Clearwater, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Moniak was promoted to High-A Clearwater to start the 2018 season despite a poor showing for Low-A Lakewood last season (.236/.284/.341 in 123 games). He's fared even worse in his first 22 games for Clearwater, hitting just .213/.228/.258, good for a 33 wRC+. It's not particularly surprising to see a 19-year-old struggle at High-A, but the extent of Moniak's struggles is disconcerting for a former number-one overall pick. Pitchers clearly aren't afraid of his bat, which has posted a meager .045 ISO, so he's walking just 2.2 percent of the time. His ability to handle center field keeps the bar on his bat fairly low, but his performances so far in his professional career have given little reason to believe he'll be able to hit enough for an everyday role in the big leagues.
More News
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Showing little power at High-A•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Set to begin season at High-A•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Year of adjustment to offspeed stuff•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Running out of gas•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Holding his own at Low-A•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Treading water at Low-A•
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....