Moniak is struggling again through his first month for High-A Clearwater, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Moniak was promoted to High-A Clearwater to start the 2018 season despite a poor showing for Low-A Lakewood last season (.236/.284/.341 in 123 games). He's fared even worse in his first 22 games for Clearwater, hitting just .213/.228/.258, good for a 33 wRC+. It's not particularly surprising to see a 19-year-old struggle at High-A, but the extent of Moniak's struggles is disconcerting for a former number-one overall pick. Pitchers clearly aren't afraid of his bat, which has posted a meager .045 ISO, so he's walking just 2.2 percent of the time. His ability to handle center field keeps the bar on his bat fairly low, but his performances so far in his professional career have given little reason to believe he'll be able to hit enough for an everyday role in the big leagues.