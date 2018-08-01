Moniak went 3-for-4 with three doubles for High-A Clearwater in its 4-2 win over Tampa on Tuesday.

It was the second three-hit performance in four games for Moniak, who closed out July with a .277/.336/.489 slash line and 13 extra-base hits. Though he's trending upward after a dismal start to his season in the Florida State League, Moniak's lack of pop and poor on-base skills hinder his long-term outlook. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick doesn't currently profile as a big-league outfielder and no longer looks like an intriguing asset in dynasty settings.