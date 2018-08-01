Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Tallies three doubles
Moniak went 3-for-4 with three doubles for High-A Clearwater in its 4-2 win over Tampa on Tuesday.
It was the second three-hit performance in four games for Moniak, who closed out July with a .277/.336/.489 slash line and 13 extra-base hits. Though he's trending upward after a dismal start to his season in the Florida State League, Moniak's lack of pop and poor on-base skills hinder his long-term outlook. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick doesn't currently profile as a big-league outfielder and no longer looks like an intriguing asset in dynasty settings.
More News
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Finally showing plate discipline•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Back in action•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Struggles continue at High-A•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Showing little power at High-A•
-
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Set to begin season at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...