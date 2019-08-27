Morin (1-0) threw a pair of scoreless innings, walking one and allowing two hits, to earn the win Monday against the Pirates.

Morin was called on to keep the score tied in the 10th inning after Hector Neris blew the save in the ninth. He worked around one baserunner in the 10th and a pair in the 11th to keep the game scoreless before Sean Rodriguez's walkoff homer gave the Phillies the win. Morin's ERA now sits at a solid 3.12 in 40.1 innings with the Phillies and Twins despite a very low 13.1 percent strikeout rate.