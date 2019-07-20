The Phillies acquired Morin from the Twins on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Morin has no minor-league options remaining, so he'll step into the big-league bullpen right away for Philadelphia after being designated for assignment by the Twins earlier this week. Over his 23 outings with Minnesota, the right-hander posted a 3.18 ERA and 0.97 WHIP but struck out only 11 batters across 22.2 innings. The Phillies opened up a spot for Morin on the 40-man roster by shifting Seranthony Dominguez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.