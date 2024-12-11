The Phillies selected Vasil with the 14th pick in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Vasil couldn't break through as a starting pitcher the past couple seasons while working at Triple-A as a member of the Mets, most recently logging a 6.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 109:52 K:BB in 134 innings over 29 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse. The Phillies will likely either utilize Vasil as a lower-leverage reliever or return him to the Mets, as he's probably not ready for an important role on a contender.