Phillies' Mitch Walding: Returns to action Thursday
Walding (ear) went 1-for-4 for Double-A Reading on Thursday.
Walding was making his first start since coming off the disabled list. He missed almost a month with an ear fracture that he suffered after a collision while fielding a pop-up. The 24-year-old is hitting .232/.327/.520 with 23 home runs this season.
