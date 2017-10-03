Phillies' Mitch Walding: Signs with Phillies

Walding agreed to a minor-league deal with the Phillies on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old slugged a career-high 25 home runs, to go with 62 RBI and a .236 batting average at Double-A Reading this season. Walding does strike out a lot, finishing 2017 with a strikeout rate of 31.7 percent. He will likely stay in the same role next season, with potential for a promotion if he continues to display big power numbers.