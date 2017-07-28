Walding was placed on the disabled list at Double-A Reading with an ear fracture, Teddy Bailey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walding was injured in a collision with teammate Chance Numata while fielding a pop-up. There is currently no timetable for his return. The 24-year-old was hitting .232 with an Eastern League-leading 23 home runs in 302 at-bats for Reading.