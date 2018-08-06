Walding was named the International League Player of the Month on Monday.

Walding earned the honors by hitting .326 with 10 homers and 21 RBI. He's yet to translate any of that success to the major-league level, where he's gone 0-for-14 with 10 strikeouts. The sample size is small, but so far he looks like a Quad-A player, though there remains a chance he could provide value as a bench bat.

