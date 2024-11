The Phillies selected Chace's contract from Double-A Reading on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Chace was acquired from the Orioles at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Gregory Soto to Baltimore. He's just 21 and has struggled to throw strikes with a career 14.5 percent walk rate, but Chace's 31.6 percent strikeout rate points to his upside.