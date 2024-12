The Phillies signed Crismatt to a minor-league contract on Dec. 13.

Crismatt, 30, spent most of the 2024 season at the Triple-A level in three different organizations, compiling a 5.81 ERA and 75:28 K:BB over 79 innings. He's collected a 3.71 ERA and 162:54 K:BB over 177 innings covering parts of five seasons in the big leagues.